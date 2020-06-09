Frères Branchiaux

Love Jones Organic Soy Candle

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At BLK + GRN

Frères Branchiaux candles and home fragrances help savvy, eco-conscious consumers who want to beautify and enhance their environments with lush and unique fragrances that are non-toxic, organic affordable luxury. Scent Profile: Notes of apple, vanilla, cream, lilac, amber, jasmine, musk and grounded in sandalwood. 4 oz. burn time 15-25 hours 8 oz. burn time 25-40+ Braided Cotton Lead-free Wick Reusable and recyclable glass amber jar with black metal lid Why We Love Them: There products are made in small batches, hand poured, hand packaged, and curated with care. The candles are the brainchild of Collin, Ryan, and Austin Gill--3 brothers under the age of 13 who decided to create a business to earn their own money. As well as earning money, they donate 10% of their profits to area DC homeless shelters. What Makes Them Green: Frères Branchiaux uses soy wax, phthalate free fragrance, and a recyclable/reusable glass jar.