Love Italian Style: The Secrets Of My Hot And Happy Marriage

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shows you how to love your man and keep him happy, satisfied, faithful, and devoted to you.What you see is what you get with Melissa Gorga. On Real Housewives of New Jersey, she's that beautiful, ambitious woman with a successful career who puts her family first. In fact, her stable yet sexy marriage to lovable Joe is a welcome antidote to the constant fighting and backbiting on the show. Despite the pressure of life in the spotlight, she makes marriage look easy. How does she do it? Melissa's overriding principle: Treat your husband like a king! And in return, you'll be treated like a queen!In Love Italian Style, Melissa shares her (and his) secrets to relationship success—-generations-tested old-fashioned values served up with a modern, sexy twist. To her, the four tenets to a happy marriage are respect, honesty, loyalty, and passion (underscore passion). By sharing her and Joe's life together—-from the story of their first date to how they still keep it hot in the bedroom a decade later—-Melissa admits that, yes, marriage has been a lot of work, but the rewards are ten-fold. With her time-tested strategies, you can "-Gorganize"- your own relationship, strengthen your bond, and amp up the passion for lifelong bliss. Some of Melissa's how-to's:·- Dress to impress your man.·- Flirt with your hubby.·- Cook Italian style.·- Fight right.·- Keep the romance alive and the home fires burning.·- Raise little princes and princesses.This playful guidebook promises to make any marriage better—-the Gorga way!