Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Nasty Gal
Love Is In The Air Satin Midi Dress
$60.00
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
Everywhere I look around. This dress comes in satin and features a mock neck, wide sleeves, zip closure, midi silhouette, and slit at side.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tibi
Silk Strappy Ruffle Dress
$445.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Dress With Straps
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ERIN Erin Fetherston
Faye Embroidered Organza Shift Dress
$265.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Matthew Williamson
Tartan Blanket Embroidered Shift Dress
$1816.47
from
Matthew Williamson
BUY
More from Nasty Gal
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
An Absolute Stitch Wide-leg Jumpsuit
£32.00
£16.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
If It Wern't For You Organza Slit Maxi Bridal Dress
£50.00
£25.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
Zip Front Boilersuit
£35.00
£15.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
Snake Platform Sandal
$60.00
$30.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted