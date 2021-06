Sandstone Press

Love Is An Ex-country By Randa Jarrar

£14.99 £13.94

Buy Now Review It

At bookshop.org

'Funny, fierce, and full of joy and pain.' Queer. Muslim. Arab American. A proudly Fat woman. Randa Jarrar is all these things. In this provocative memoir she explores how to claim joy in an unravelling and hostile world.