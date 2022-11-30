Love Hamma

Love Hamma Pink Vibrator

$82.87

Buy Now Review It

Multi-erogenous-zone stimulation: powerful vibrator with rabbit ears, hammer head, and shaft handle 7 vibrational speeds in the hamma ears for incredible clitoral thrills 3 speeds of vibration in the handle shaft for blissful internal massages 10 powerful thrusting speeds in the handle shaft for the ultimate internal pleasure to provide G-Spot and P-Spot stimulation A curved, ribbed edge specifically designed to stimulate the G-Spot and P-spot You can now experience mind-blowing erotic thrills and pleasures with the fun and exciting SEX TOOL. Lose yourself in role-play erotic play or just for mind-blowing orgasms The Love Hamma Vibrator targets all the bodies pleasure zones whether it be hard or soft play in the bedroom. With 2 different designs and unique shapes pulsations and sensual vibrations the love hamma is sure to enhance pleasure. Features: Multi-erogenous-zone stimulation: powerful vibrator with rabbit ears hammer head and shaft handle. 7 vibrational speeds in the hamma ears for incredible clitoral thrills. 3 speeds of vibration in the handle shaft for blissful internal massages. 10 powerful thrusting speeds in the handle shaft for the ultimate internal pleasure to provide G-Spot and P-Spot stimulation. Independently controlled ears and shaft allow you to customize your pleasure session. A curved ribbed edge specifically designed to stimulate the G-Spot and P-spot. Dimensions: Overall length: 283 mm Insertable length: 178 mm Shaft width: 38 mm Head & rabbit ears: 120 mm.