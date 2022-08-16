Love Hamma

Love Hamma

$129.00

Want to experience mind-blowing erotic thrills and pleasures with a new, fun, and exciting new TOOL?! The fun, pleasurable Love Hamma brings excitement and erotic thrills to the bedroom. Sexual play will be enhanced and satisfied with the unique (though familiar) shape, pulsations, and sensual vibrations, targeting the body's pleasure zones, whether playing hard or soft. Be prepared to experience intense sensations with the Love Hamma, crafted and specially designed to truly sexually "nail down" those hard-to-achieve orgasms. "It's time to go to work" now has an entirely different meaning! Play with the vibrating head or the vibrating and thrusting handle, the Love Hamma has powerful fluttering ears with 7 vibrational speeds for intense clitoral thrills, 3 vibrating speeds, and 10 powerful thrusting speeds in the handle shaft for the ultimate internal pleasure to provide both G-Spot and P-Spot stimulation. Powerful rabbit ears vibrator with realistic head for those craving intense dual stimulation. 7 vibrational speeds in the hamma ears for incredible clitoral thrills. 3 speeds of vibration in the handle shaft for blissful internal massages. 10 powerful thrusting speeds in the handle shaft for the ultimate internal pleasure to provide G-Spot and P-Spot stimulation. Independently controlled ears and shaft allow you to customise your pleasure session. Designed with a long, straight shaft for the ultimate penetration.