Yandy

“love Don’t Cost A Thing” Costume

$68.95

Buy Now Review It

At Yandy

Get all the things you need that money can't buy. Catch a front seat in your babe's benz? Heck no. Your heart will be won over by his affection in this Love Don't Cost A Thing costume featuring a palm tree print beach dress with a low cut V-neckline, long loose sleeves, a ruched waistline with a cute broach, an ultra high cut front slit, and a sheer fabrication.