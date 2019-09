Oliver Bonas

Love Bergamot & Coconut Hand Soap Dish Set

$17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

It's in the detail Whether you're looking for a gift for someone or a treat for yourself, our Love Soap comes complete with a pink ceramic dish that can be used to hold the soap or even as a trinket dish. The hand soap is scented with a floral bergamot and coconut scent, with notes of anise, bergamot, coconut, cinnamon and vanilla.