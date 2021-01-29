Love Beauty and Planet

Rose Shampoo And Conditioner For Color Treated Hair

Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Blooming Color Shampoo gently cleanses while the Conditioner moisturizes and detangles. Our Blooming Color Shampoo and Conditioner for Color Treated Hair are infused with Organic Coconut Oil for hair. Infused with Murumuru Butter, this color safe shampoo and conditioner keeps color vibrant and is scented with the freshness of handpicked Bulgarian Rose Petals. This color care shampoo and conditioner duo helps you maintain vibrant hair color. YES Color Safe Hair Care, YES Vegan Shampoo and Conditioner, YES with Plant Based Cleansers and Detanglers, YES Organic Coconut Oil for hair Paraben free shampoo and conditioner, Silicone free shampoo and conditioner, Cruelty-free shampoo and conditioner At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our shampoo and conditioner caps and pumps aren’t made from recycled plastics yet, but we’re working on it. With our Blooming Color Shampoo and Conditioner for Color Treated Hair you will keep your color treated hair vibrant and nourished! Our color safe shampoo and conditioner are made with plant based cleansers/detanglers and infused with organic coconut oil. Surround your hair with the juicy freshness of Rose Petals, sourced ethically from the Rose Valley of Bulgaria. How to use? Start with Blooming Color Shampoo for color treated hair. Simply squeeze, lather and rinse. Go easy on the tap! After shampooing, spread Blooming Color Conditioner through your gorgeous wet locks. Avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap! On days when your hair needs a “pick me up”, try our Blooming Strength and Shine 2-minute Miracle Masque. Don’t stop with beautiful hair! Envelop your skin in our Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Bountiful Moisture Body Wash to nourish dry skin leaving it petal soft. And, if your skin craves a scrub, try our Love Beauty and Planet Sugar & Rose Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more and explore our skin and hair products, visit lovebeautyandplanet.com.