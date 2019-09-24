Love Beauty and Planet

Love, Beauty & Planet Gift Set Murumuru Butter & Rose1.0 Ea

Details At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren’t made from recycled plastics yet, but we’re working on it. With our Blooming Color Shampoo you will keep your color treated hair vibrant and nourished! Our color care shampoo is made with plant based cleansers and infused with organic coconut oil. How to use? Simply squeeze, lather and rinse. Our fast-rinse conditioner technology saves you from tangles and can help you save water. With our Blooming Color Conditioner you will keep your color treated hair vibrant and nourished. Our conditioner for color treated hair, is made with plant based cleansers and infused with organic coconut oil. Surround your hair with the juicy freshness of Rose Petals, sourced ethically from the Rose Valley of Bulgaria. How to use? After shampooing, spread through your gorgeous wet locks. Avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap! Keep your hair vibrant with our Blooming Strength and Shine 2-minute Miracle Masque. Our hair mask, is made with plant based detanglers and infused with organic coconut oil. Leave in for 2 minutes and rinse. Lock in moisture with our Bountiful Moisture Body Wash! Our moisturizing Murumuru butter and rose body wash is made with no sulfate cleansers, no parabens and is infused with plant based cleansers, leaving you and the planet a little more beautiful. At Love, Beauty and Planet, we are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more visit lovebeautyandplanet.com. Made in United States