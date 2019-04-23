Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty & Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Volume & Bounty Shampoo - 13.5 Fl Oz

$6.99

At Target

At Love Beauty and Planet our goal is to make you more beautiful and give a little love to the planet. We are committed to small acts of love for the planet. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our shampoo bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren't made from recycled plastics yet, but we're working on it. Build bounce into your hair with our Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo for hair volume! Our volume shampoo is made with plant based cleansers and infused with organic coconut oil. Show off lush, bountiful tresses with an energizing burst of delicate Mimosa Flower, sourced ethically from the Region of Khemisset in Morocco. How to use? Simply squeeze, lather and rinse. Go easy on the tap! For brilliantly beautiful hair, try our range of volumizing hair products. After shampooing, follow up with our Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Volume and Bounty Conditioner. In between washes, refresh your hair with our Volume and Bounty Dry Shampoo. Don't stop with beautiful hair! Recharge with a jolt of energizing freshness delivered by our other hair care products, like our Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Radical Refresher Body Wash. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more about our volume shampoo for fine hair and our other hair care products, visit lovebeautyandplanet website.