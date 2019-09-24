Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty & Planet Coconut Water And Mimosa Flower Hand And Body Lotion - 13.5 Fl Oz

$8.99

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren't made from recycled plastics yet, but we're working on it. Our skin care products are loaded with a signature natural ingredient and ethically sourced fragrances.