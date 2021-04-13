Love Beauty and Planet

Body Wash And Scrub Murumuru Butter, Sugar & Rose

$14.49

Buy Now Review It

Love Beauty and Planet Bountiful Moisture Murumuru Butter and Rose Body Wash (16oz) provides hydration and indulgent skin care Love Beauty and Planet Peace and Glow Sugar and Exfoliating Body Scrub (9 oz) and Rose Body Wash helps to gently cleanse while helping to smooth away dullness Our Bountiful Moisture moisture body wash and Peace and Glow exfoliating body scrub are infused with natural ingredients, including but not limited to Organic Coconut Oil for skin Infused with the scent of handpicked Bulgarian Rose, this paraben free body wash and sugar scrub will leave you with a fragrant kiss of nature that lasts Love Beauty and Planet’s Peace and Glow Paraben Free Sugar Scrub banishes rough, dry skin while Love Beauty and Planet’s Bountiful Moisture Murumuru Butter body wash helps to nourish dry skin YES Ethically Sourced Rose Body Wash, YES with Plant Based Cleansers, YES Vegan Body Wash, YES Cruelty free Body wash, YES Paraben free Body Wash and Scrub, YES Mild and Sulfate Free Cleansers At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100 percent recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren’t made from recycled plastics yet, but we’re working on it. We started our journey by loading our products with mild cleansers and ethically sourced fragrances. Lock in moisture with our Bountiful Moisture Body Wash and scrub away dry skin with our Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub! Both made with no sulfate cleansers, no parabens and infused with plant based cleansers, leaving you and the planet a little more beautiful. Give your skin a fragrant kiss of nature that lasts with handpicked Bulgarian Rose , ethically sourced from the Rose Valley of Bulgaria. How to use? For the body wash, tou know it pump, lather, rinse. Go easy on the tap. On days when your skin craves a good scrub, use our Love Beauty and Planet Sugar and Rose Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub. Simply scoop, rub gently onto skin, rinse. Go easy on the tap! Don’t stop with petal soft skin! For brilliantly beautiful hair, try our Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Oil Blooming Color Shampoo and Conditioner to complete your beauty routine. We support the small acts of change makers who cherish the beauty of our planet through our partnership with Ashoka.org. At Love, Beauty and Planet, we are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more visit lovebeautyandplanet.com.