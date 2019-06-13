Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty And Planet Murumuru Butter And Rose Deodorant

C$30.66

Buy Now Review It

Here at love beauty and planet, we put a little goodness into all of our gorgeous products. Each of our collections features a fragrance infused with an ethically sourced extract, including our deodorants. Aluminum free deodorant? yes please! ours give 24 hour odor protection, keeping you smelling beautiful. And, not only are our vegan deodorants not tested on animals, our recyclable canisters are made using 43% recycled plastic, giving a little love to the planet, too. Time to give your underarms the attention they deserve!