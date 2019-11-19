Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty And Planet Muru Muru Shampoo Bar

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Each of our shampoo bars is made from 100% recycled cartons and are recyclable. With our Murumuru Butter & Rose Sulfate Free Shampoo bar for colored hair will keep strands vibrant and nourished! Our color care vegan shampoo bar is made with plant based cleansers and infused with organic coconut oil for hair. Surround your hair with the juicy freshness of Rose Petals with this shampoo for color treated hair. How to use? Simply rub the shampoo bar between your hand for lather or directly onto hair. Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips, and rinse thoroughly. Go easy on the tap! For brilliantly beautiful hair, follow up with our Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Blooming Color Conditioner. On days when your hair needs a "pick me up