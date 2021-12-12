Tiny Tonics

Love, Always Crystal Kit

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tiny Tonics

A consciously curated kit of stones to support love in all ways; fostering self-love, nurturing relationships and emanating loving kindness to all around. unconditional love | self worth | compassion hope | balance | comfort amplifying | clarifying | healing clarity | confidence | persistence empowerment | joy | enthusiasm Tiny Tonics' Crystal Kits come packed in a sweet wooden box for storage and display, and sent with incense to aid you in cleansing your crystals to prepare them to assist you in your intentions for them.