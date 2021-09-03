Kelly Clarkson Home

Louise Task Chair

This isn't your standard office chair! It showcases a modified wingback design with a rounded back and sloped, recessed arms for a distinctive look. Button-tufted details dot the back for a bit of texture. This ergonomic office chair is upholstered with velvet in a solid hue for a glam touch to any style — from modern to French country. Down below, it features gold-finished metal legs and five casters that allow smooth movement across your carpet or hardwood floor. It's also seat height adjustable with a swivel function that helps you move from task to task with ease.