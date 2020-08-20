United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Mack & Milo
Louis Table Lamp Set (2)
$54.99
At Wayfair
More than just illumination for your abode, table lamps lend artful appeal to your space as they shine. Try adding one to your nightstand to give the bedroom a mini makeover, or stage one atop the entryway console to greet guests with a warm glow. Take this one for example: simple and stylish, it pairs a curved ceramic base with a tapered fabric shade in a matching tonal hue.