Banne

Loud Alarm Clock For Heavy Sleepers

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

Metal Bell Ringing-The digital alarm clock is capable of accurate non-ticking time movement to ensure sound sleep and loud metal bell ringing to wake up heavy sleepers. 2 Alarm&3 Wake-Up Date Mode-The alarm clock has dual alarm which can be set simutaneously and 3 wake-up date mode:monday-friday,saturday-sunday and monday-sunday to help you arrange your life more efficiently. Snooze function&Night light-The snooze function enables you to postpone the alarm every 5 minutes and the night light will light up after you press the snooze/light button and will turn off automatically after 30 seconds. Multi Function Display-The alarm clock can display time, alarm, month, date and year.The time format can be switched between 12H and 24H. We offer 1-Year excellant customer service,which makes your purchase absolutely risk-free and you can enjoy its quality and durability.