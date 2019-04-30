JOY

Louche Lois Posy High Neck Floral Ruched Waist Dress Mustard

£52.00

DESCRIPTION The Lois dress takes inspiration from prairie designs, and mixes with a signature Louche floral. This mustard coloured midi is decorated in cream, blue and pink florals and features a shirred waist, neck and sleeves, and of course, pockets! Style up the western vibes, or pair with your favourite sandals or trainers. 100% Viscose Turn garment inside out; Wash with similar colours; Hand wash in cool water; Do not tumble dry; Do not bleach; Cool iron on reverse; Do not dry clean Model is 5"7/170cm and wears size 8