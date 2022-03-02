Lou & Grey

Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Wide Leg Pants

$79.95

STYLE #575271 This crazy soft fabric was developed just for you—wrap yourself up in it and say “ahhhhh.” Elasticized waist. Slash pockets. • Buttery: creamy and oh-so-soft • Leg Shape: Wide Leg – a flattering wide leg that’s just right • Fabric: Soft knit • Rise: Sits at natural waist • Length: Full length, 28" inseam Available in: Black Fabric & Care • 48% Rayon 48% Acrylic 4% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported