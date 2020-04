Amy O Jewelry

Lotus Flower Stud Earrings

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amy O

These stud earrings feature a beautiful cut-out lotus flower design, known for its different symbolism. Medium weight, easy to wear and not your average stud earrings. Materials Available in: .925 Sterling Silver / Gold Vermeil / Rose Gold Vermeil Hypoallergenic post Details Height: 0.4in (1cm) x Width: 0.4in (1cm)