Wandler

Lotte 80 Pink Leather Mules

£350.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harvey Nichols

Having found recognition among Instagram’s style set, Wandler is the accessories label you need on your radar. Designed in Amsterdam and handmade in Italy, founder Elza Wandler reflects on her own personal aesthetic in each piece, designing bags and shoes that embrace a thoughtful fusion of sculptural shapes and dynamic colours.