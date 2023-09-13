Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Hada Labo
Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator
$28.76
Buy Now
Review It
At Priceline
This supercharged, extra light hyaluronic acid serum instantly hydrate. See more information
More from Hada Labo
Hada Labo
Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator
BUY
$35.95
Priceline
Hada Labo
Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator
BUY
$35.95
Adore Beauty
Hada Labo
Tokyo Anti Ageing Super Hydrator
BUY
£17.45
Superdrug
Hada Labo
Rohto Hadalabo Gokujun Hyaluronic Lotion Moist
BUY
£8.58
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted