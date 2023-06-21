Hada Labo

Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator

In Japanese skincare routines, essence and lotions are the non-negotiable step. But what are they? They’re typically a water-based and super thin formula designed to enhance hydration and elasticity while preparing the skin for subsequent skincare steps. Hada Labo Tokyo’s Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator is not only a Japanese bestseller, but this unique lotion works to enhance your existing skincare routine while giving your skin the hydration it craves. Formulated with Hada Labo Tokyo’s iconic Super Hylauronic Acid™, it sinks in quickly, delivers three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to the skin to hydrate deeply, all without any sticky residue. It​​ reduces visible signs of fatigue and instantly hydrates, leaving the skin healthy, hydrated, refreshed and replenished. What are the key features and benefits of the Hada Labo Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator 150ml? A unique Japanese lotion that floods the skin with essential moisture to banish dehydration Leaves skin feeling healthy, hydrated, refreshed and replenished. Fragrance-free formula Works to enhance absorption of subsequently applied skincare products Made in Japan Can be applied with hands or cotton pads Works with all skin types What are the key ingredients of the Hada Labo Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator 150ml? SUPER HYALURONIC ACID™ - the newest generation of hyaluronic acid, created in Japanese laboratories in Kyoto. This highly advanced compound is a unique blend of three forms of hyaluronic acid, each of which has an exceptional capacity to deeply moisturise the skin on several levels. Glycerin - a natural moisturising ingredient that hydrates and protects against irritation while restoring skin barrier function. Who is Hada Labo Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator 150ml product recommended for? Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, dry or oily. Ideal for anyone with dehydrated or tired skin that wants to restore moisture and fullness.