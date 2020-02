Paperchase

Lost Without You Valentine’s Day Card

$3.03

Elephants love to cuddle and often intertwine their trunks together which is seen as a sign of commitment. So really, this elephant Valentine's card is the perfect symbol of your love for your significant other. • Blank inside for your own message • Card measures (approx.) 150 X 105 mm • Envelopes included • Printed on FSC approved materials • Unsuitable for children under 3 years old ...