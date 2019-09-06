Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
On A Boat Sweater Dress
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Washed cable knit mini sweater dress featured in a slouchy, oversized silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Siren Snake Print Mesh Maxi Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Tech Poly Sculpted Sweater Mini Dress
$595.00
from
Hampden Clothing
BUY
DETAILS
L'Academie
Revolve
$188.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Marni
Neck-tie Pleated Cotton Shirtdress
$1015.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Free People
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Reese High-waist Tanga
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Siren Snake Print Mesh Maxi Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Tech Poly Sculpted Sweater Mini Dress
$595.00
from
Hampden Clothing
BUY
DETAILS
Lafayette 148 New York
Wool Midi Sweater Dress
$598.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Mock Neck Dress
$94.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted