Caramel Apple Spice Set

A cinnamony-sweet caramel treat for your nails. With tonal reds, browns, and caramel hues, this mani is an autumn must-paint. This set includes: SC - deep bordeaux LD - rosy neutral JJ - cinnamon brown MM - toasted neutral OJSM - rose gold metallic Super Glossy Top Coat "Of course we’re making fall beverage inspired manis. Is apple the new pumpkin?" XO SGT