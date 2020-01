Lulus

Lost In The Moment Slate Blue Maxi Dress

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! The romance of the Lulus Lost in the Moment Slate Blue Maxi Dress will sweep you off your feet! Elegant Georgette shapes a surplice bodice framed by sheer short sleeves. A billowing maxi skirt with front slit falls below the elasticized waist for a stunning finish. Lined. 100% Polyester.