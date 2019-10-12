Coyuchi

Lost Coast Organic Duvet Cover

$88.00 $52.80

Pure organic cotton drapes the bed in dobby-woven diamond stripes that capture the colors and textures of the place where land meets sea. Soft and substantial, our duvet has relaxed, welcoming style and tremendous versatility, so it’s a great choice for year-round use. We backed it with smooth plain-woven cotton, making it comfortable with or without a top sheet. 100% organic cotton is grown and woven in India. GOTS certified. Duvet has an 8" interior flap, coconut shell buttons and inside ties. Sham sold individually. Made in a factory that recycles 98% of its wastewater.