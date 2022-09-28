FP Beach

Lost At Sea Fauxchet Sweater Tee

Style No. 69465599; Color Code: 012 Perfect for layering over your favorite swimsuit or strappy bralette, this versatile tee from our FP Beach collection is a resort-ready essential. Fit: Slim crew neck silhouette and slightly cropped fit Features: Unlined “fauxchet” fabrication, elbow-length sleeves, ribbed trimming Why We <3 It: A beachy essential, this knit top transitions effortless from brunch to the boardwalk and everywhere in between. Introducing Fauxchet:​ Inspired by the beach bag-essential cover-ups, our Fauxchet line uses a machine-knit twist on the crochet styles you know and love. Made with 100% cotton yarn, this method stays true to the hand-knit sensibility of crochet by incorporating a beautiful touch of texture & pattern to your beachy outfitting—and can take you just about anywhere! Style Note: These styles are unlined and pair perfectly over your favorite swimsuit or with a slip lining.