Patagonia
Los Gatos Fleece Jacket
$129.00$90.30
At Backcountry
Whether waiting for a fresh brew outside your hometown's local roaster or waiting for first chair on a powderlicious snow day, the Los Gatos Fleece Women's Jacket offers fuzzy frills that'll keep you warm when the elements are putting your will to the test. The Los Gatos features a high pile fleece, so you'll be forgiven for petting yourself, and the princess-tailored seams build out a contour that's distinctively feminine, so it won't feel like you're wearing a box every time you want to stay warm.