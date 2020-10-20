Patagonia

Los Gatos Fleece Jacket

$129.00 $90.30

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Whether waiting for a fresh brew outside your hometown's local roaster or waiting for first chair on a powderlicious snow day, the Los Gatos Fleece Women's Jacket offers fuzzy frills that'll keep you warm when the elements are putting your will to the test. The Los Gatos features a high pile fleece, so you'll be forgiven for petting yourself, and the princess-tailored seams build out a contour that's distinctively feminine, so it won't feel like you're wearing a box every time you want to stay warm.