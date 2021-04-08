Illesteva

Los Feliz Sunglasses

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Illesteva

This oversized pair is inspired by the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles because of its mix between creativity and classicism. These square oversized shades take a classic boxy frame and transform it into a cool easy to wear accessory that can be worn at any given time and place. This pair has a keyhole nose bridge adding to this modern touch in addition to the signature “I” detail on each corner. Due to is bigger size, the Los Feliz suits larger and rounder faces the most. HANDMADE IN ITALY The Fit | 55-19-145 The Make | Acetate, UV400 CR-39 Lenses The Perks | Free Shipping, Complimentary Case and Microfiber Pouch