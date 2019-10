Opalhouse

Lory Pouf – Opalhouse

Create comfortable and inspired spaces in your home by using this Lory Pouf from Opalhouse™ to make your own eclectic style. This square ottoman pouf combines a unique variety of textures - from tufts to tassels to beads - to create a lively look. Made with a cotton and wool blend for softness and durability, this textured pouf ottoman is perfect for placing in front of a couch or armchair.