Lorrick Quick Snap 18 Inch Platform Bed Frame

$127.99

The extra strength steel framed Lorrick Quick Snap 18 Inch Platform Bed Frame/Mattress Foundation by Zinus features extra wooden slats that provide strong support for your memory foam, latex, or spring mattress. 18 inches high with 16 inches of clearance under the frame for plenty of under bed storage. Our patent pending Quick SnapTM technology allows the frame to be assembled in minutes without tools. Made with plastic feet to protect your floors, the Lorrick Quick Snap 18 Inch Platform Bed provides stylish and strong support for your mattress. 5-year limited warranty. Another comfort innovation from Zinus.