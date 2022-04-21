Three Posts

Lorraine Tv Stand For Tvs Up To 70″

$287.49 $174.32

This TV stand has a charming, rustic aesthetic and provides your space with plenty of room. The frame is built from engineered wood. Each of the two cabinets open to store media players, games, books, and other equipment, while the three open shelves give you a place to display favorite decorative objects. We love how the barn doors add farmhouse feel to your living room. Sliding doors and black hardware complete the country look. Plus, a cable management cutout on the back keeps your cords corralled. Fits TVs up to 70''.