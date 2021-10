Serge Lutens

L’orpheline Edp

$213.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

A perfume line created by Serge Lutens in his image. Minimalist, straight-lined, angular and uncompromising, each of these bottles with their refined style reflects the exact nature and character of their creator. Sobriety enhances the richness and sumptuousness of the perfumes, whose scents and colours are as numerous and as nuanced as precious stones and our personalities.