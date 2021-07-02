Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
In The Style Plus
Lorna Luxe Textured Puff Sleeve Smock Dress In White
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Lorna Luxe textured puff sleeve smock dress in white
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Linen Ruffle Mini Dress
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Theory
Tie Back Dress
BUY
£334.00
Revolve
Kitri
Evelyn Red Knitted Maxi Dress
BUY
£145.00
Kitri
Zara
Satin Camisole Dress
BUY
£19.99
Zara
More from In The Style Plus
In The Style Plus
Laura Jade Pleated Balloon Sleeve Blouse
BUY
£39.99
ASOS
More from Dresses
& Other Stories
Linen Ruffle Mini Dress
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Theory
Tie Back Dress
BUY
£334.00
Revolve
Kitri
Evelyn Red Knitted Maxi Dress
BUY
£145.00
Kitri
Zara
Satin Camisole Dress
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted