Kitri Studio

Lorna Green Stripe Zip Collar Cotton Sweater

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri Studio

It's okay to start thinking about colder temps, and that's why Lorna's back to say hello. She's made from 100% cotton yarn composition to give you that chunky feel without being too heavy. From her flattering vertical stripes to the pearl zip-pull, this top knit is the perfect late summer/autumn cover up to slip into.