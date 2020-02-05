Project 62

Loring Secretary Desk

For some true mid-century modern style, add the Loring Secretary Desk from Project 62™ to your living space. The door on the large compartment opens up and can be used as a writing desk. Use the cubbies on top to organize documents and bills and keep track of incoming and outgoing mail.DIMENSIONAL DETAILSDepth at Top: 10 inchesOverall Width: 42 inchesOverall Height: 60.25 inchesDepth at Floor: 20 inchesWidth of cubbies: 13 inchesHeight of cubbies: 12 inchesDepth of cubbies: 12.125 inchesDistance between desk top and bottom of cubbies: 17.24 inchesDepth of desk top with door closed: 14.4 inchesAdditional desk top depth with door open: 17.72 inchesWidth of desk top: 40.28 inches1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.