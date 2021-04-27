Anthropologie

Lorelei Tunic Dress

$148.00 $75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130095140017; Color Code: 031 Featuring a washed finish for a well-loved touch, this tunic dress is equal parts playful and elegant. About Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro and the Letterpress - our exclusive collection of premium denim - offers endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. We've elevated the essentials with an expansive array of made-for-you finishes, allowing you to choose the rise, length and rinse that best flatters your figure and suits your style. Whether you're looking for something sleek and skinny to take you from desk to dinner or something relaxed and distressed for weekend wear, we've got you covered - we know you'll find the perfect pair. Cotton Henley-style button front Tunic silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 36" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 34.25" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 38.75" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"