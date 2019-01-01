One of the signature pieces in our Fall 2018 Collection, the Lorelei Headband features velvet fabric in rich jewel tones deftly braided together on a fitted headband surface, that's both comfortable to wear and secure. This headpiece is so easy to place in, for day, and evening – no help required! Made by hand in New York City
We ship worldwide, and offer complimentary ground shipping on orders delivered to the United States. Orders ship within 3-5 business days. To request expedited shipping, please call 718-360-1875, or send a message to shop@jenniferbehr.com. We are a small team and are happy to personally answer your questions Monday–Friday, from 10am–6pm EST.