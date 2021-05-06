Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Eyeshadow Palette
£15.99
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Ellie Saab Eyeshadow Palette
Need a few alternatives?
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
£15.99
LookFantastic
Milani
Gilded Pastel Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$14.97
Amazon
About-Face
Daytripper Matte Fluid Eye Paint
BUY
$24.00
About-Face
ColourPop
In A Trance Shadow Palette
BUY
$14.00
ColourPop
More from L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Sheer Nude Lip Gloss
BUY
£10.99
LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
£15.99
LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Color Riche Lipstick
BUY
£9.99
LookFantastic
More from Makeup
Basma Beauty
The Foundation Stick
BUY
C$52.00
Basma Beauty
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Sheer Nude Lip Gloss
BUY
£10.99
LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
£15.99
LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab
Color Riche Lipstick
BUY
£9.99
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted