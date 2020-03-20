L'Oreal Paris

L’oréal Paris Unlimited Bendable Mascara Black

You do not have limits, Introducing game-changing mascara, L'Oréal Paris unlimited Mascara, that pushes your lashes to their limits. Now every lash is volumised, lengthened and perfectly separated. Unlimited lash impact, from every angle. It is all thanks to the innovative brush - inspired by a makeup artist mascara hack - that bends at 2 different angles, allowing for ultra-precise application. The brush coats lashes with a creamy, non-clumpy formula which glides on ideal to volumise, lengthen and define every last lash. Top, bottom, inner, outer, long, short. no lash is left behind! Apply mascara to the top lashes using the straight angle brush, moving back and forth from root to top. Layer multiple coats until the desired look is achieved. Bend the wand and apply mascara to the inner and outer corners of the top lashes, reaching every last lash. Follow this by applying mascara to the bottom lashes.