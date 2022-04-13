L'Oréal

L’oreal Paris Skin Paradise Water Infused Tinted Moisturizer With Spf 19 – 1 Fl Oz

$13.99

Take your skin to Paradise with New Skin Paradise Water-Based Tinted Moisturizer featuring lightweight, natural coverage plus 24 hour hydration for a fresh, glowing complexion. This unique formula offers a 70 percent water-infused blend with aloe vera plus witch hazel. It is suitable for sensitive skin, oil-free, and won’t clog pores. Available in 12 blendable shades. Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure, reapply at least every 2 hours. Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer & early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum SPF value of 15 or higher and limit time in the sun, especially from 10am-2pm. Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Children under 6 months of age: Ask a doctor. Warnings: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product, keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away.