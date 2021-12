L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lipstick

C$10.96

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Sign your lips with statement colour. Discover Rouge Signature, our most lightweight ink that delivers intense pigment with a weightless, bare-lip sensation that’s 2X as thin as lipstick. This ultra-comfortable liquid lip ink provides lasting matte colour and infuses lips with an even dye of colour.