L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Glycolic Acid Serum – 1 Fl Oz

Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum is a daily dark spot correcting face serum to visibly even skin tone and reduce wrinkles. Tested on all skin types, even sensitive. Glycolic Acid is an Alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) recognized by dermatologists as an effective exfoliator to reveal more even, younger looking skin. This formula is balanced with Aloe to soothe skin for daily use. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Dark Spot corrector Face Serum is validated in partnership with dermatologists. This lightweight facial serum absorbs quickly with no tacky feel or leftover residue to reduce dark spots and wrinkles for more even, younger looking skin. When using this fragrance free face serum, immediately your skin feels smoother & visibly refined. In 1 week, the serum resurfaces for younger-looking skin. In 2 weeks dark spots are visibly reduced and skin is more even. In 4 weeks, fine lines and wrinkles and visibly reduced.Fragrance free, Paraben free. No mineral oil or synthetic dyes. Apply serum every night to face and neck, after cleansing and before your moisturizer. To protect skin from sun exposure, use Revitalift Triple Power SPF 30 the morning after use. Solutions for: Dark Spots, Uneven skin tone, Anti-Aging, Wrinkles.Apply 4-5 drops to clean, dry skin every evening before Revitalift moisturizer. Follow with SPF in the morning to protect skin. For sensitive skin, start by using 2-3 times per week and build to nightly use.Avoid direct contact with eyes, lips and nostrils. Do not use on irritated or damaged skin. If severe irritation or rash appears during or after use, discontinue and if the condition persists for more than 24 hours, consult a doctor. Sunburn alert: this product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (aha) that may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun and possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.