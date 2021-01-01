United States
L'Oreal Paris
L’oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 0.3% Pure Retinol Serum
$36.99
At L'Oreal Paris
New Revitalift Derm Intensives Night Serum with 0.3% Pure Retinol is our most potent formula with our highest concentration of pure retinol. So effective, in a clinical study, 100% of women showed reduction of wrinkles, even deep ones.* This anti-wrinkle serum was validated by an external panel of dermatologists* and is fragrance-free, silicone-free and paraben-free.