L'Oréal

L’oreal Paris Revitalift Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Invisible Uv Fluid – 1.7 Fl Oz

Highlights L'Oreal Paris Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Invisible UV Fluid: Helps prevent the look of dark spots and helps prevent aging signs when used as directed with other sun protection measures; reveal brighter and younger looking skin Formulated to Protect Your Skin: Formulated with UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) Filters to provide broad spectrum protection; formulated with antioxidants Vitamin C and E to help protect against environmental damage caused by free radicals Visible Results: Skin immediately feels fresh, moisturized and has a glowy finish; day after day skin looks brighter, younger, and skin tone looks more even; Dermatologist tested suitable for sensitive skin Revitalift Facecare Products: Discover the power of Top Derm-Recommended Ingredients with our Revitalift line of creams, eye care treatments, moisturizers, cleansers, toners and serums to help fight the key signs of aging Because You're Worth It: Find the products your skin needs with full line of L'Oréal Paris skin care products including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, makeup removers, anti aging serum treatments, self-tanners and much more; we offer innovative products and unique expertise from beauty experts in makeup, skin care, hair care, styling and hair color