L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Never Fail Original Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner With Built In Sharpener, Black, 1 Count

Infallible Never Fail Smudge-Proof Eyeliner: Mechanical pencil eyeliner with built in sharpener is formulated to glide on easily and stay put for up to 16hrs; This rich, creamy eye pencil delivers long-lasting fade-proof color Never Fail Eye Liner: Glides on to create classic to bold eye designs to compliment any mood or occasion; Use the built-in sharpener and smudge to optimize pencil tip for versatile eye looks Create you perfect eye makeup look with our collection of Voluminous mascaras, achieve sleek lines with smudge proof eyeliner, define your brows and discover eye shadow palettes with shades made for every eye color Because You're Worth It: L'Oreal Paris Makeup helps you create the look you want with our full line of makeup including foundations, concealers, highlighter makeup, brow pencils, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and much more Perfect To Pair With: Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, uniquely formulated to resist clumping, soften and build lashes up to 5X their natural thickness Product Description Create classic to bold eye designs with Infallible Never Fail Mechanical Eyeliner. The rich and creamy formula glides on easily and evenly for fade-proof color that stays all day. Use the built-in smudger and sharpener to create versatile eye looks for any occasion. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site. • Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner • Rich, Crème Formula • Built in Sharpener and Smudger • Smudge-proof, Up to 16HR 16-hour wear Apply along lash line starting from inner corner of eye working outwards. For a smoky look, gently smudge line with built-in smudger. Warning: Eye cosmetics in a scratched, infected or irritated eye and scratches from cosmetic eye applicators can lead to eye damage, and in extreme cases, even blindness. If your eye is scratched, stop using all eye cosmetics and go to an ophthalmologist immediately. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Brand Story By L'Oreal Paris